× Roe Conn Full Show (9/7/17): Ken Burns dives into “The Vietnam War,” Rep. Kinzinger talks DACA, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlanes for Thursday, September 7th, 2017:

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is undecided about raising the debt ceiling, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling has the latest on the path of Hurricane Irma, documentarians Ken Burns and Lynn Novick talk about their latest project -18 hours over 10 episodes- “The Vietnam War,” ABC’s Alex Stone in Florida covering the evacuations, the Top Five@5 presents Kid Rock’s platform for his possible Senate run, Vice President of Sales, Data Breach and Fraud Prevention for Consumer Direct Steve Reger explains what people need to know as part of the Equifax hack, and co-founder of the Lincoln Forum- Pat Brady talks about this new program.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3396182/3396182_2017-09-07-200222.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

