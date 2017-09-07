Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a plenary session titled "The Russian Far East: Creating a New Reality" at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. President Putin says he believes President Donald Trump's administration is willing to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula. (Mikhail Metzel/TASS News Agency Pool Photo via AP)
New York Times Reporter Scott Shane on Russian Facebook bots: It makes Putin happy to see the U.S. looking less attractive
New York Times Reporter Scott Shane explains the products of Russians who aimed to interfere in the 2016 election. “DCLeaks.com” is a link created by the Russians, to disseminate fake negative information about Hillary Clinton in 2015.