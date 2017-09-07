In this satellite image released by NASA/NOAA GOES Project, Hurricane Irma reaches Puerto Rico on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. A decade-long lucky streak of decent weather that helped rescue one of Florida's biggest home insurers from collapse could come to a wet, violent end if predictions about Hurricane Irma prove true. (NASA/NOAA GOES Project via AP)
Meteorologist Walker Ashley breaks down the hurricane season
Meteorologist and Northern Illinois University Professor Walker Ashley explains what will make the imminent damage from Hurricane Irma catastrophic, and describes two other imminent hurricanes. He also explains a ProgressPolls question, which asks if mother nature or global warming is responsible for hurricanes.