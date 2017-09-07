× Ken Burns and Lynn Novick take us to war with another masterpiece, “The Vietnam War”

Prolific PBS documentarians Ken Burns and Lynn Novick join Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about their latest work, The Vietnam War. Ken and Lynn spent the better part of a decade researching and producing their 10-part, 18-hour documentary and it will change the way you think about the Vietnam War.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3396165/3396165_2017-09-07-194605.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

