× Daley Plaza for rent: City to allow private events, weddings by the Picasso

THE LOOP — Chicagoans can now grab a marriage license Downtown and have a private wedding reception as soon as they walk out the door.

City officials announced Tuesday that Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St., can now be rented for private events such as weddings, festivals and corporate events.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

The plaza, which has acted as one of the city’s de facto town squares for decades, has long hosted food truck festivals, Christkindlmarket and other events open to the public.

But as the city looks for new sources of revenue, it’s now serving up the Loop plaza known for its fountain and iconic 50-foot-tall Picasso sculpture. The 88,000-square-foot plaza welcomes visitors to the Richard J. Daley Center, which issues marriage licenses and hosts many Cook County civil courts.

Click to listen:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3396212/3396212_2017-09-07-230612.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3