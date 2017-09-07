× Camilla Cleese talks about debuting her father’s work in Chicago

Comedienne Camilla Cleese joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about growing up as the John Cleese’s very tall daughter, her career in comedy, and performing a collection of scenes from “At Last the 1948 Show,” a series that written John Cleese and Graham Chapman, just before they launched “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.”

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3395707/3395707_2017-09-06-194707.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

‘AT LAST THE 1948 SHOW — LIVE’

When: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 15

Where: iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury

Tickets: $14

Info: www.ioimprov.com

