Camilla Cleese talks about debuting her father’s work in Chicago

Posted 10:21 PM, September 7, 2017, by

Anna Davlantes, Camilla Cleese, and Roe Conn (Photo J.Carlin/WGN)

Comedienne Camilla Cleese joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about growing up as the John Cleese’s very tall daughter, her career in comedy, and performing a collection of scenes from “At Last the 1948 Show,” a series that written John Cleese and Graham Chapman, just before they launched “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.”

‘AT LAST THE 1948 SHOW — LIVE’
When: 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 15
Where: iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury
Tickets: $14
Info: www.ioimprov.com

