Busting the Myths of the Gallery World, Art Dealer Aron Packer
I head back to my roots as a gallery owner and sit down with one of Chicago’s leading art dealers, Aron Packer of Aron Packer Projects (http://AronParckerProjects.com ). From WGN Radio, Aron and I chat about what makes a successful gallery and the oddity of both artists and collectors. Plus, we bust the myths of gallery etiquette.
Aron opens a groundbreaking show on September 8th of hyper realist painter, Cassie Marie Edwards, at the Chicago Gallery News offices. For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv/podcast .
Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram at @DinnerPartyChgo and @WgnRadio and on Facebook at The Dinner Party and @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to The Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano podcast on itunes and Soundcloud. For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.Tv.