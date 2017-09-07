× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 09-07-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about the government using a Waffle House index to measure the amount of assistance an area will need to recover from a natural disaster, the Waffle House in general, quirky rules form the Royal Family, and more.

