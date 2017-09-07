× ABC News Reporter Lana Zak: “Mistakes can be forgiven, but lying…is a much more bitter pill to swallow”

ABC News Reporter Lana Zak joins John from the Senate in Washington, D.C. to tell him about what the interview between the Judiciary Committee revealed about Donald Trump, Jr.’s Russian meeting. Lana describes the difference between Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation and the findings of today. And, she summarizes the flaws in Trump, Jr.’s arguments.