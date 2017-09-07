In this July 11, 2017, photo, Donald Trump Jr. is interviewed by host Sean Hannity on the Fox News Channel television program, in New York Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posted a series of email messages to Twitter on Tuesday showing him eagerly accepting help from what was described to him as a Russian government effort to aid his father's campaign with damaging information about Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
ABC News Reporter Lana Zak: “Mistakes can be forgiven, but lying…is a much more bitter pill to swallow”
ABC News Reporter Lana Zak joins John from the Senate in Washington, D.C. to tell him about what the interview between the Judiciary Committee revealed about Donald Trump, Jr.’s Russian meeting. Lana describes the difference between Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation and the findings of today. And, she summarizes the flaws in Trump, Jr.’s arguments.