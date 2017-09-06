× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/6/17: Fed Vice Chair Steps Down, Colombia College, & MATTER’s “3.8”

The Federal Reserve is always busy since they help direct the economy, but news shook the business world when Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer announced that he is stepping down, so Steve discussed his impact with Terry Savage along with her take on the rescinding of DACA. Frank Sennett detailed the latest shake up in the airline industry and Colombia College’s adaptation to a possible commuter school, while Holly Copeland detailed the partnership of Horizon Pharmaceuticals with MATTER to further the placement of women in leadership positions within the healthcare industry with a push called “3.8”.