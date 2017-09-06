× WildClaw Theatre brings the world of horror to the stage

Josh Zagoren, Artistic Director of the WildClaw Theatre, joins Justin to talk about the 10 year anniversary of the theater, what attracted him to bringing the horror genre to the stage, overcoming the stigma that surrounds horror, how horror and nerd culture is now mainstream and the secret to putting horror authentically on stage.

