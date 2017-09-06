FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, a customer demonstrates the Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Tokyo. It might be tempting to get a fitness tracker, now that the weather’s nice and you’re spending more time outdoors. Indeed, many people will find one useful, whether it’s a fitness-specific tracker like a Fitbit or Samsung’s new Gear Fit2, or a multi-purpose smartwatch like Apple Watch. But if you’re already athletic or fairly stable in your routine, they might just tell you the same thing over and over again. Although, one of the devices might help if you’re new to exercise or looking to increase your physical activity. Before spending as much as a few hundred dollars on a fitness tracker, see if your expectations align with its capabilities. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman: What is considered cheating in baseball?
FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, a customer demonstrates the Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Tokyo. It might be tempting to get a fitness tracker, now that the weather’s nice and you’re spending more time outdoors. Indeed, many people will find one useful, whether it’s a fitness-specific tracker like a Fitbit or Samsung’s new Gear Fit2, or a multi-purpose smartwatch like Apple Watch. But if you’re already athletic or fairly stable in your routine, they might just tell you the same thing over and over again. Although, one of the devices might help if you’re new to exercise or looking to increase your physical activity. Before spending as much as a few hundred dollars on a fitness tracker, see if your expectations align with its capabilities. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman describes how the Boston Red Sox used Apple devices to cheat against the New York Yankees. John and Mark disagree on what constitutes cheating.