× WGN Radio live at Chicago Podcast Festival

WGN Radio showcases six podcasts at the Chicago Podcast Festival on Saturday, October 7, 2017 over two shows at 7pm and 9:30pm at the Old Town School of Folk Music (4545 N. Lincoln Avenue in Chicago)! Tickets are $25 per show or $40 for both shows. Come be part of the audience, hear your favorite WGN Radio podcast live and discover something new!

GET TICKETS HERE.

7pm show: “Getting to Yes, And”, Nick Digilio, John Williams and The Mincing Rascals

Second City Works “Getting to Yes, And” hosted by Kelly Leonard

“Getting to Yes, And” features interviews with visionaries, authors and leaders who operate at the intersection of creativity and commerce. Inaugural guests include Neil Stevenson, Managing Director of IDEO Chicago cognitive psychologist Scott Barry Kaufman who authored the book “Wired to Create” and Dartmouth scholar Sydney Finkelstein, author of “Superbosses.”

Nick Digilio

A native Chicagoan with a loyal, cult following, Nick Digilio has worked his entire media career with WGN Radio. Digilio began reviewing movies on The Roy Leonard Show in 1985 and became known as “the guy who likes bad movies.” In 2013, after 28 years as a contributor, weekend and fill-in host, Digilio got his own full-time show where he features pop culture, current events, reviews films and highlights everything and anything Chicago.

John Williams and The Mincing Rascals

WGN Radio host midday host John Williams and a crew of journalists, writers, wise guys and wise gals discuss the latest news topics with expertise and wit.

9:30pm show: Guth and Huppke on Politics, Sound Sessions, I’m Spiritual, Dammit with Jen Weigel

Guth and Huppke on Politics

The weekly political podcast by Chicago Tribune columnist Rex Huppke and WGN Radio’s Amy Guth. Guth and Huppke sort out all that’s happening in American politics, make fun of it where appropriate and search for some form of sanity.

Sound Sessions

Music Journalist and Radio Host, Michael Heidemann talks ALL things music, from long form interviews with all your favorite bands to concert/festival/album reviews and all the best new music you should be listening to!

I’m Spiritual, Dammit with Jen Weigel

A podcast for the spiritually curious, I’m Spiritual, Dammit takes on the topics that people want to talk about but are afraid to talk about. Award-winning broadcast journalist Jen Weigel converses with some of the greatest minds in spirituality – from nationally-known mediums to insightful authors who have had experience with the other side.