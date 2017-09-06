× Video Game News & Reviews

Reviews & Previews Editor at EGMNow.net, Ray Carsillo reviews: Mario and Rabbids: Kingdom Battle & Resident Evil: Revelations. The SNES Classic Pre-order nightmare is discussed along with previews of: Destiny 2 and Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite. Ray and Mason delve into the twisted, Batman metal series.

Check out reviews of the latest games & articles by Ray at: EGMNow.net

Follow Ray Carsillo on Twitter at: Twitter.com/RayCarsillo

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine