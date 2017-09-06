Video Game News & Reviews

Mario and Rabbids, Resident Evil Revelations, SNES Classic, Destiny 2, Marvel Vs Capcom Infinite, Batman, Metal Series, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Video Games, Ray Carsillo

Mario and Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Photo Provided by Ubisoft)

Reviews & Previews Editor at EGMNow.net, Ray Carsillo reviews: Mario and Rabbids: Kingdom Battle & Resident Evil: Revelations. The SNES Classic Pre-order nightmare is discussed along with previews of: Destiny 2 and Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite. Ray and Mason delve into the twisted, Batman metal series.

