× Trump’s pardon of Arpaio, CPS pension funding, Judicial Hellholes, legal lssues in the wake of Harvey and more

40th Ward Alderman Patrick O’Connor discusses school funding reform as CPS starts another school year.

Northwestern Pritzker School of Law Professor Martin Redish discusses Trump’s pardon of Sherriff Joe Arpaio.

Illinois Lawsuit Abuse Watch Executive Director Travis Akin discusses why 3 Illinois counties landed on the list of “Judicial Hellholes”.

Attorney Jarrett Adams discusses his journey from convicted felon to practicing attorney.

Finally, in the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich discuss legal crises in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the latest in the Penn State hazing case, Sara Palin’s defamation lawsuit and more.