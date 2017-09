× The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and Their Upcoming Chicago Benefit

Nick Digilio talks with Jed Silberg, Deputy Director of the Midwest Region for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, about their important mission and The “What You Do Matters” Risa K. Lambert Chicago Luncheon happening this Friday.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)