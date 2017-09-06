× The Opening Bell 9/6/17: How Much Does It Cost To Repair Hurricane Damage?

College is an important time for young adults to build upon their education, but also build up their personal finance. Steve chatted with Darius Norman (Author of “Rewriting Financial Rules“) to discuss starting from scratch, fixing bad credit, and everything else in between. Other news at the top of mind is the damage from Hurricane Harvey and the possible impact of Hurricane Irma. Greg McBride (Chief Financial Analyst at Bankrate.com) broke down the billions of dollars that it will cost the US Government and insurance companies to rebuild Houston while we also brace for Hurricane Irma’s landfall.