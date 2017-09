× The Mr. Fix-It Show with Lou Manfredini live from Fox Home Center on Sept 30

The “Mr. Fix-It Show” with Lou Manfredini broadcasts live from Fox Home Center in Alsip on Saturday, September 30 from 7:00am to 10:00am.

Join us and get answers to all of your home improvement questions!

The first 300 listeners will receive a goodie bag from Fox Home Center and their partners, the chance to win great prizes and raffle items throughout the show, enjoy live music and a free breakfast with refreshments served by Dee Dee Saracco of Gravy in LaGrange. There will even be a Tiki Bar serving free mimosas (one mimosa per listener)!

Fox Home Center is an 18,000 square foot kitchen and bath showroom located at 11150 S. Cicero in Alsip with plenty of free parking. A family-owned business, treating each customer individually since 1962, Fox Home Center is where Chicagoland goes for designer-grade fixtures, tile, paint and lighting – all at affordable pricing.

The “Mr. Fix-It” Show with Lou Manfredini live broadcast at Fox Home Center is made possible with the support of these partners: Easy Track Closet Organizers, Q Premium Quartz from MSI, Shiloh Cabinetry and Zoeller Pump Company.

For more information, visit www.foxhomecenter.com or call 708-636-3500.