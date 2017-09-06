× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.06.17: A Pritzker and Blagojevich conversation, DACA rescinded, Fall TV, cheating in sports

John analyzes a taped conversation between Gubernatorial Candidate JB Pritzker and Former Governor Rod Blagojevich. Then, John invites Federation for American Immigration Reform Communications Director Dave Ray, to rebut yesterday’s guest, Congressman Luis Gutiérrez, on the meaning of a rescinded Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. TV Guide Senior TV Critic Matt Roush tells you what to watch, and what you might have missed over the summer in television. Finally, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman describes how the Boston Red Sox cheated against the New York Yankees.