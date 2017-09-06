× The Gale Street Inn’s George Karzas on The Chicago Fringe Festival and Other Great Things Happening in Jefferson Park

Nick Digilio visits with George Karzas, owner/operator of the greatest restaurant on the planet: The Gale Street Inn! In this conversation, he previews the final weekend of the Chicago Fringe Festival and spotlights some of the other great things happening in the Jefferson Park neighborhood!

