× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 9-6-17

We have an incredible show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download we get our weekly visit from The Daily Line’s Mike Fourcher to get us up to speed on all the local political stories making news, Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa explains why he was dropped from gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss’ ticket, Iranian Canadian journalist and filmmaker Maziar Bahari discusses dedicating his life’s work to educating against hate, musician Stephanie Rogers talks about her upcoming show at City Winery, WildClaw Theatre Artistic Director Josh Zagoren tells us about bringing the horror genre to the stage and since it’s Wednesday, The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your stuff on “The Swap Meet!”

The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio