Steve Cochran Full Show 09.06.17: Rules are rules

Hurricane Irma is threatening and we are keeping those in it’s path in our prayers. Friend of the show, Michael Auslin, breaks down what’s happening in North Korea. Dean Richards reveals the sub par list of latest ‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestants. Sandberg expresses frustration with the toothbrush system in her house. Karen Travers checks in from D.C. to talk about congress and DACA.