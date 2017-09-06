× Sound Sessions Full Show | Labor Day Songs for the Working Class, The International Beard and Mustache Competition, Texas Hurricane Relief Efforts, Revolution Brewery Fest, and JR JR is Interviewed!

Full Podcast: Sound Sessions with Kevin Richter and Michael Heidemann sit in for Nick DiGilio on Labor Day. They get an in-studio visit from comedian Paul Farahvar. The three discuss the best work-related songs in honor of the holiday. Kevin and Michael get the chance to speak with Meg Rutledge of Revolution Brewery. They chat with former WGN Producer Scott Miller, who competed in the Remington Beard/Mustache competition over the weekend. Later on, Josh Epstein of “JR JR” joins the show to talk music. The guys also check in with Maddie Hill to get an update on how Houston is doing after Hurricane Harvey struck last week.

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here:

Like what you hear? Have a questions or want to get in contact with the guys?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | ITunes

Hosts – Kevin Richter & Michael Heidemann