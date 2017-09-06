× Singer and songwriter Joan Osborne!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the great Joan Osborne! They talk about her breakout song ‘One of Us’, her musical influences, choosing the works of Bob Dylan for her latest album ‘Songs of Bob Dylan’, working with the Funk Brothers, and so much more! She’s joined by her band, and they even share a couple Dylan songs!

