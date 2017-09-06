× Roe Conn Full Show (9/6/17): A double dose of Tom Skilling covering Hurricane Irma, Camilla Cleese, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, Sept. 6th, 2017:

President Trump talks taxes in North Dakota, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling maps out the possible paths of Hurricane Irma, former chairman of the House Select Intel Committee- Mike Rogers explains the four possible scenarios for dealing with North Korea, former Senior Advisor to President Obama talks about Hillary Clinton’s chances in 2020, Camilla Cleese talks about growing up as John Cleese’s very tall daughter, the Top Five@5 features a weather man impacted by “wind,” WGN Radio’s Bears Insider- Adam Hoge talks about an update to the team’s depth chart at quarterback, and Tom Skilling comes back with another update on the situation in the Atlantic.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3395712/3395712_2017-09-06-200312.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

