Radio legend Mitch Michaels!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Chicago radio legend, Mitch Michaels! They talk about his Wendy’s early radio days and her interactions with Mitch, his iconic voice, his new book “Doin’ the Cruise: Memories from a Lifetime in Radio and Rock & Roll”, Disco Demolition, his golden days in rock & roll radio, and so much more.

