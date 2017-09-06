× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Congress and DACA, Ron Hawking, “Bonnie and Clyde”

President Trump calls for the end of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and gives Congress six months to take action. Absent Congressional action, 800,000 young people will face deportation in the next couple of years. Paul is joined by Michael Golden, author of the book Unlock Congress, to look ahead at what dreamers can expect.

Then, Paul is joined by Chicago’s very own singer, impressionist and performer Ron Hawking who brings his “The Men and Their Music,” (featuring performances by Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Frankie Valli, Bobby Darin and other greats) to the Apollo Theatre starting this week.

Finally, Paul talks to the leading cast members of the musical, “Bonnie and Clyde”, premiering at the Theater Wit. Desiree Gonzalez (Bonnie), Max DeTigne (Clyde) and Director Spencer Neiman talk about this wonderful musical that makes these bank robbing bad guys…a bit lovable!