× Iranian journalist Maziar Bahari: “The Nazis called journalists ‘The lying press, the fake news’ and what are we hearing now from some people in this country?”

Iranian Canadian journalist, filmmaker and human rights activist Maziar Bahari joins Justin to talk about his amazing career, his work helping combat denial and educating all people on the Holocaust, the cost of discrimination, the value of the press and the importance of correct information, the difficulties facing journalists in 2017, the time he spent in an Iranian prison and his appearance this Friday at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum‘s annual “What You Do Matters” Chicago Luncheon.

