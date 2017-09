× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 110: Week 1 Bears, NFL Preview

The start of the NFL season is upon us. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss the keys for the Bears in the opener against the Atlanta Falcons as well as the for the season as a whole. They talk about who will backup quarterback Mike Glennon on the depth chart. The guys also introduce a brand new feature that allows fans to get even more interactive with show! Listen below!

