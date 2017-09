× Guth and Huppke on Politics | Worst. News Week. Ever.

It’s Wednesday, and you know the drill. Amy and Rex team up to discuss the latest in politics. On today’s episode, they discuss blizzards vs. concretes (ice cream…and yes, really), the latest with Hurricane Irma, Amy’s confrontations at a DACA rally last night, the term ‘climate change’, Rex’s unconventional interview with Rev. Jesse Jackson, Attorney Jeff Sessions’ conference regarding DACA yesterday, and much more.