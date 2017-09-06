Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a statement at the Justice Department in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, on President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, which has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the United States. Sessions announced the termination of the program. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Federation for American Immigration Reform: People shouldn’t profit from the law-breaking of their parents
John spoke with Congressman Luis Gutiérrez Tuesday about his disagreement with the elimination of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). John hears from Federation for American Immigration Reform Communications Director Dave Ray about what makes DACA unconstitutional. But he also suggests how the program can be revised in a legal manner.