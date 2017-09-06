× Dr. John Duffy: Be selective in what you post to social media

Dr. John Duffy is a an author, clinical psychologist, family and parenting expert, and father and husband. He joins Bill and Wendy to talk about a British celebrity posting photos of herself and her children bathing to social media, discussing sex and changing bodies with your children, using content from TV shows to open up a dialogue, and much more.

