Rep. Luis Gutierrez D-Ill., speaks to immigrant rights advocates during a rally against President-elect Donald Trump's immigration policies, at Metropolitan AME Church in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Congressman Luis Gutierrez on DACA: “I do not pay ransom for hostages”
Rep. Luis Gutierrez D-Ill., speaks to immigrant rights advocates during a rally against President-elect Donald Trump's immigration policies, at Metropolitan AME Church in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
On Tuesday morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a “winding down” of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Congressman Luis Gutierrez joins John to explain what he believes is wrong with Sessions’ arguments for a modified or canceled DACA program.