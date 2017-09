× Chicago artist you should know: Stephanie Rogers

Musician Stephanie Rogers joins Justin to talk about her work combining storytelling and music with Story Jam, the process of creating all of the material, the skill involved in being a bandleader, how this endeavor satisfies her search for a creative outlet and her upcoming show at City Winery.

