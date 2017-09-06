× Bridgeport murder mystery fundraiser will be ‘to die for,’ group says

BRIDGEPORT — Solve the mystery — and raise some money for a good cause — at the Br. David Darst Center’s upcoming Murder Mystery Fundraiser.

The social justice and education center’s first ever Murder Mystery Fundraiser will be held Sept. 23 at the center, 2834 S. Normal Ave. Tickets are $50 are are available here.

The event will include a four-course meal and a wine reception as well as an “interactive” dinner performance from the Murder Mystery Company, the group said. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their ballroom garb, like suits/tuxedos, evening wear and Venetian masks.

