× Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa on being dropped as gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss’ running mate: “I have never been inconsistent in my position and I’m sorry Senator Biss didn’t understand those facts”

The Daily Line‘s Mike Fourcher joins Justin for his weekly visit to break down the top local political stories making news this week. Mike and Justin are also joined by Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa who was dropped today as State Senator Daniel Biss’ running mate. How will this impact Senator Biss’ campaign moving forward and what other candidate might benefit from his decision?

