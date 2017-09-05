× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/5/17: A Red Market, American Astronaut Peggy Whitson, & Amazon

Today, the market reminded us that it cant all be record setting numbers. Steve and Jon Najarian touched on the big influencers of the down market for the day. Andrew Herrmann told Steve about the new invention that keeps the wind in the windy city in check, Suzanne Muchin shed the spotlight on one of the most experienced astronauts in history back on earth, and Jamie Moorhead explained how Amazon is not only disrupting brick and mortar businesses, but the way commercial leases are created.