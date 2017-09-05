× Where does Chicago’s amazing tech talent come from?

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Instant Alliance Founder and CEO Rona Borre about her career, where the idea for Instant Alliance comes from, why she decided to start the company, the business of human capital, what attracts her to recruiting and placing people in jobs, the importance of creating relationships, how the company creates trust from other businesses, Chicago’s emergence in the tech industry, the biggest challenges of placing people in the tech industry, the process of recruiting talent and why she chooses to keep her company in Chicago.

