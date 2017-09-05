NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 4: Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, delivers remarks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea on September 4, 2017 in New York City. The securty council was holding its second emergency meeting in a week after North Korea announced the detonation of what it called an underground hydrogen bomb September 3. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Top Five @5 (9/4/17): Haley and Mattis talk North Korea, backlash to Trump’s ‘DACA’ decision and more…
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 4: Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, delivers remarks during a United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea on September 4, 2017 in New York City. The securty council was holding its second emergency meeting in a week after North Korea announced the detonation of what it called an underground hydrogen bomb September 3. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Top Five @5 for Monday, September 4, 2017:
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Defense Secretary James Mattis are not mincing words on the North Korean threat, Trump Diversity Council member Javier Palomarez speaks out on the President’s proposed DACA repeal, workers join a Labor Day “Fight for $15” protest here in Chicago, we remember Steely Dan’s Walter Becker and UCLA QB Josh Rosen engineers a comeback for the history books.