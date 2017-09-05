× The Opening Bell 9/5/17: The Emotional Impact of a New School Year

The back to school season is underway with today marking the return of Chicago Public School students. Steve Grzanich knows the checklist for supplies are important, but emotions should be a higher priority on the list. Julia Ogg (Associate Professor of Psychology at Northern Illinois) detailed the importance of social-emotional skills starting at an early age, leading to further success down the road. Genetically modified organisms (GMO) have been the subject of a long conversation and many consumers are firm in their stance for or against it’s integration into products. Wally Tyner (Professor of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University) reminded Steve and listeners that GMO’s are in many commodities, but also in beneficial health products such as products to keep humans healthy.