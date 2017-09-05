× The Midwest Independent Film Festival: It’s pilot night!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Mike McNamara, Co-founder and Executive Director for the Midwest Independent Film Festival, Katie Novotny, Co-Creator of ‘Guilty’, and Dewayne Perkins, Co-Creator of ‘Starving Artists’. They talk about what goes into putting together a pilot, what to expect at tonight’s festival, making the move from web series to pilot, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.