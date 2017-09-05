× The Food Chain Project Featuring Sculptures of Everything One Man Ate Over A Year is Coming to Expo Chicago!

If he ate an apple, he created a sculpture of an apple. If he drank a carton of milk, he created a sculpture of a carton…. and it was all in the name of highlighting global food issues. Meet the artist behind the Food Chain Project, Itamar Gilboa, and find out how you can see part of his eight thousand piece art project next week at Expo Chicago in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

At the Expo you can purchase some sculptures with proceeds benefiting Illinois based Food Tank, a non-profit organization that finds sustainable ways of alleviating hunger, obesity and poverty. Just visit booth 162!

