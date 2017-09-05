× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 9-5-17

Justin is back from vacation and ready to rock you with his usual style and finesse! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Rona Borre, CEO of Instant Alliance, about recruiting Chicago’s top tech talent, City Treasurer Kurt Summers chats about his career, city finances and his political future, Colin Warner and former NFL great Nnamdi Asomugha tell us about their new film, “Crown Heights” and since it’s Tuesday (already!), we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio