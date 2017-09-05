× The Carry Out 9-5-17: “Mike Glennon kind of looks a seventh-grader who sprouted up over the summer”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Attorney General Jeff Sessions announcing the Trump administration is rescinding DACA, Chicago Public Schools coming back for another year, Houston continuing the massive clean-up after Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma threatening the Caribbean islands, the NFL regular season kicking off this week, the Chicago Bears preparing for their opener against the Atlanta Falcons, the Cubs maintaining their lead over Milwaukee, the White Sox continuing to play spoiler, Northwestern, Illinois and Notre Dame all winning their college football openers and Nintendo confirming that Mario is no longer a plumber.

