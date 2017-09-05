WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 5: Demonstrators march during a demonstration in response to the Trump Administration's announcement that it would end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program on September 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. DACA, an immigration policy passed by former President Barack Obama, allows certain undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as minors to receive renewable two-year deferred action from deportation and eligibility fork a work permit. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: DACA’s impact on the tech world
It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about how DACA has impacted the tech world, big tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook speaking out against President Trump pulling the plug on DACA, ‘The Nineties’ on CNN, Bill FINALLY getting an iPhone, and much more!
