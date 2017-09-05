× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: DACA’s impact on the tech world

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about how DACA has impacted the tech world, big tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook speaking out against President Trump pulling the plug on DACA, ‘The Nineties’ on CNN, Bill FINALLY getting an iPhone, and much more!

