× Steve Cochran Full Show 09.05.17: Is it Monday or Tuesday?!?!

The whole band is back together (besides Mary…miss you Sandberg-Boyle-Comcast SportsNet-NBC Sports Chicago) and kicked off the short week the right way. We had a great Allstate ‘Kid of the Week’ named Chloe who you may see on TV some day playing on the LPGA tour.¬† CNN’s Ryan Nobles checked in from Washington, chatted about saggy pants with Dean, and talked fairs with Orion! Plus, a special Tuesday visit with Doc Most.