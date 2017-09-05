× State Park supt. Levi Bray and NAARVA’s Carolyn Buford: Camping is for everyone

Dave Hoekstra talks with Levi Bray, interim Superintendent of the William W. Powers Recreation Area, the only state park located in the City of Chicago, and Carolyn Buford, president of NAARVA (National African-American RVers Association), about spreading the love for camping and recreation among young people and people of color, who are relatively under-represented among surveyed campers.

Levi talks about the rich history of Powers and the breadth of activities available at the far South Side site, Buford explains NAARVA’s mission to provide information and a comprehensive network for African American -and all- RV owners and outdoors enthusiasts to maximize their experience, and more.

For a further look at the urban camping experience, read more at Dave Hoekstra’s website.