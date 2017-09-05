Photos: Chance the Rapper at Nando’s PERi-PERi

Posted 9:23 PM, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 09:20PM, September 5, 2017

Chance the Rapper works the grill and serves customers at the opening of Nando’s PERi-PERi, 117 E. Lake St., Tuesday night, to support Chicago Public Schools and raise money for his SocialWorks nonprofit.

Photo Gallery

