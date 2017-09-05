Chance the Rapper works the grill and serves customers at the opening of Nando’s PERi-PERi, 117 E. Lake St., Tuesday night, to support Chicago Public Schools and raise money for his SocialWorks nonprofit.
Photos: Chance the Rapper at Nando’s PERi-PERi
-
The Download Presents The Week That Was: “School funding and soda tax, and Steve Bartman, oh my!”
-
Chicago artist you should know: Chris Barnett aka CBMIX
-
Top Five @ 5 (6/27/17): President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, Russian election interference, Chance The Rapper and the outspoken LaVar Ball
-
State Senator Jason Barickman previews the special session in Springfield: “I think there is some reason to be optimistic”
-
The Mincing Rascals 07.20.17: Jeff Session regrets, Health Care Bill standstill, Governor Rauner hard right
-
-
The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 8-3-17
-
Influential reporter and DJ Sway Calloway: “I think that streaming technology has helped people realize how big hip hop really is and how impactful it is across the globe”
-
Janice Jackson, CEO of Chicago Public Schools Previews the 1st Day of School, School Funding Bill, Safe Passage
-
The Carry Out 8-10-17: “Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are like two bullies playing chicken while the rest of us are sitting in the back seat”
-
The Carry Out 6-1-17: “If the planet dies, those coal mines are probably going to close up shop, too”
-
-
Governor Rauner Announces Roll Out of First Illinois Bicentennial Activities
-
Chicago Tribune Reporter Peter Matuszak: Losing almost a teacher a day in interest in CPS loans
-
The Push To Change Illinois’ School Funding Formula