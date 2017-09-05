× No Coast Cinema Ep. 14 | Joe Randazzo & Sean Steffen

Writer and director Jake Weisman helps out on hosting duties with regular host Tom Hush on this week’s episode of No Coast Cinema!

They welcome writers Joe Randazzo and Sean Steffen to the program to talk about their fantastically funny yet horrifyingly accurate short, “The Perfect Candidate”, and how they more or less predicted the Trump presidency 4 years early.

They also discuss their influences and the beautifully immortal nature of film and filmmaking.