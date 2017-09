× Nick D and Esmeralda Leon’s Food Habits

Spinning out of an interview with Itamar Gilboa, the artist who created a sculpture for everything he ate for one year to highlight global food issues, Nick Digilio and Esmeralda Leon share their healthy and unhealthy eating habits.

